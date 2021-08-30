 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $234,900

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $234,900

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $234,900

Welcome home! Beautifully updated Florence Park bungalow. Refinished hardwoods, fresh interior paint. Completely renovated & enlarged bath. Kitchen redesigned, stainless appliances. Inside laundry. Updated lighting. All new electrical including panel, garage. Wonderful front porch- enjoy the friendly neighborhood. Centrally located to Utica Square, Cherry Street, Route 66, Univ. of Tulsa and great local shopping.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News