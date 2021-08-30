2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $225,900

Make your next home a MOVE IN READY condo at South Shore where every unit is on the water. Many new additions to this one include kitchen appliances, carpet, paint, sink & faucet , quartz bar top , LED can lights, NEW exterior deck. Car siding accent wall in stairway , beams & kitchen ceiling. Attractive exterior landscaping & high quality cement board for exterior walls. All interior doors , windows and doors replaced. Stunning master bath & other bath updates. 24/7 security guards & pool. MUST SEE!