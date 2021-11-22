 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $220,500

Lovely Midtown Home close to all your favorite shopping places, the Fairgrounds, and Whiteside Park is just around the corner! Hardwood Floors throughout. Master bath remodeled in 2018. Gas starter in fireplace. Granite counters in kitchen. A must see!! Move-in ready with washer, dryer, and microwave remaining.

