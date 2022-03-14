 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $219,000

A 2bed/2.5 bath condo w/ attached 2-car garage in the VERY desirable South Shore Condominiums across Southern Hills Country Club. Gated community w/ security guard 24/7, pool, and clubhouse. Spacious kitchen that's perfect to entertain. A 2-story fireplace in the living room. A private deck on the pond could be expanded to enhance the oasis feel. Master also has a private balcony over the water. Both bedrooms upstairs have private baths, walk-in closets, plus additional attic space for plenty of storage.

