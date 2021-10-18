 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $218,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $218,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $218,000

Updated, Full-brick Midtown Bungalow. Located near TU, Mother Road Market & Cherry Street. Designer updates throughout. Freshly painted interior. Modern tile & light fixtures. Perfectly maintained, original hardwood floors. Beautiful, stacked stone fireplace. Plenty of natural light making each room warm & inviting as the floorplan seamlessly flows from one room to the next. Sunroom/Laundry Room w/ doggie door leading to fenced in backyard. Oversized back patio, extra parking & 2 car garage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News