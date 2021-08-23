 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $209,900

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $209,900

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $209,900

White City Charmer with large corner lot, over 1/3 acre! Original hardwood floors in excellent condition. Updated bathroom. All rooms are large, bedrooms include walk-in closets. One bedroom has built-ins! Fresh neutral paint throughout. Formal dining as well as eat-in area in kitchen. Detached garage has additional utility room/shop attached. Delightful screened in porch with bead board ceiling & fan, perfect for a cool summer evening! Great location to I-244 & downtown, airport, shopping & medical.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

U.S. secretary of education tells Stitt, Hofmeister that state's prohibition on universal masking 'may infringe upon a school district’s authority'
Education

U.S. secretary of education tells Stitt, Hofmeister that state's prohibition on universal masking 'may infringe upon a school district’s authority'

  • Updated

Feds tell state leaders it is within a local school district's discretion to use stimulus funds for implementing indoor masking policies aligned with CDC guidance. #oklaed

Read the letter U.S. Secretary of Education sent to OK governor, state superintendent

'Balancing the nerves and the joy': Suburban districts head back to school

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News