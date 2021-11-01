 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $199,900

This low maintenance, move-in ready gem just needs you! Situated on a corner lot with mature trees the large front porch is perfect for morning coffee and the huge back deck with small yard makes it easy to relax with minimal upkeep. Sunroom upstairs loft area and tons of natural light will have you falling in love. Washer, dryer and fridge include. Make plans to see it today!

