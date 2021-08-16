 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $199,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $199,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $199,000

ADORABLE 2/1/1 Bungalow right near all the Midtown "desirables"; close proximity to the Arkansas River trails & Gathering Place, shopping, dining, banking, coffee shops, churches, pet care, auto care, art venues, highway access & more! NEW bathroom paint! ORIGINAL & BEAUTIFUL hardwoods & natural wood trim throughout! Roomy kitchen & dining! Wonderful natural light! Large front porch! East-facing backyard for shadier outdoor living & enjoyment! Everything to love about this cute home! SO much CHARM!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Siblings squabble over mother’s estate plan
Home & Garden

Siblings squabble over mother’s estate plan

Q: My 91-year old mother lives with my sister. She took my mother to a lawyer without my knowledge in 2019. I unexpectedly found out that two quitclaim property deeds were transferred into a trust, for which my sister is apparently the trustee.

+4
Nature Note: Velvet Ants
News

Nature Note: Velvet Ants

  • Updated

August is when I see velvet ants and I saw my first one last week on the 9th. They are beautiful velvety orange-red and black wingless female wasps.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News