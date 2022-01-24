 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $198,000

Don't miss out on this Charming Midtown Home only minutes from TU, Cherry Street & Downtown! This house has a beautiful kitchen featuring quartz countertops, soft close espresso cabinetry, stainless appliances & custom tile. There is a Bonus Sunroom perfect for an at-home Office. Thruout the home you'll notice the refinished original hardwood flooring & new interior paint. Two large bedrooms- both w double closets & modern subway tile in remodeled Bath. Large backyd, newer HVAC unit & updated windows.

