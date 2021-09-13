 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $190,000

White City Charmer with large corner lot, over 1/3 acre! Original hardwood floors in excellent condition. Updated bathroom. All rooms are large, bedrooms include walk-in closets. One bedroom has built-ins! Fresh neutral paint throughout. Formal dining as well as eat-in area in kitchen. Detached garage has additional utility room/shop attached. Delightful screened in porch with bead board ceiling & fan, perfect for a cool summer evening! Great location to I-244 & downtown, airport, shopping & medical.

