 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $189,900

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $189,900

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $189,900

Gorgeous Mid Century Modern Bungalow situated in midtown, meticulously maintained with professional landscaping, beautiful patio with pergola, great for entertaining. 2 bedroom 1.5 bath, additional shed with lots of storage. Must see!! View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News