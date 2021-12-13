 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $185,000

Full Remodel taken to the studs, Full Brick has 2 living spaces great back yard in awesome midtown location. New Wiring, New Panel, New Roof, New HVAC,New Water Heater and All new Plumbing. Quartz counter tops and nice size fenced in back yard. This low maintenance home won't last long! Seller offering a $400 credit for new stove and a $400 credit for new dishwasher. buyers choice and will installed prior to closing.

