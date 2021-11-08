 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $170,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $170,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $170,000

Charming, completely remodeled midtown bungalow on a corner lot with mature trees. This home boasts a wide open floorplan, bamboo floors, stunning bathroom, and tons of storage! Invite your friends over to the huge back deck with seating and room for a hot tub, grill, and more. Priced to move, so don't miss out!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News