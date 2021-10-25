 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $160,000

Inviting 1950s Bungalow in a great location near TU and Will Rogers High School. Seller updates include a brand new HVAC system, custom made triple-paned windows (lifetime warranty), and gutter guard (lifetime warranty). The listing features beautiful wood floors, a bonus room with lots of natural light that can be used as an extra bedroom, and large backyard. The backyard has fire pit and pergola for entertaining.

