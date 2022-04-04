 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $159,900

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $159,900

COMING SOON!! SOUTHWEST TULSA! Very well maintained home on a HUGE lot with a workshop that has elec, gas & water. Recent Updates include int/ext paint, door hardware, ceiling fans, light fixtures, crown molding, refinished original wood floors thru-out. Screened in patio. Entire lot is fully fenced with gate entry and makes for a lot of room to play! Workshop could be converted to an apartment. Hurry! It will not last! No offers or showings until Saturday April 2nd!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic Tulsa mansion gains new vibe thanks to homegrown NFL player Felix Jones

Historic Tulsa mansion gains new vibe thanks to homegrown NFL player Felix Jones

For decades, many in Tulsa’s Black community viewed the mansion as a reminder of what happened the year after it was “born” — the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and the destruction of Black Wall Street. Now the script for the mansion’s story is being flipped because Felix Jones has a vision for what he wants the mansion to be.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert