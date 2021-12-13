 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $145,000

Fantastic investment opportunity! Owen Park duplex. Both units rented. Upstairs/downstairs set up. Both have full kitchen, bath, laundry and good-sized private yards. Do not disturb tenants. Also see 201 N. Union duplex for sale.

