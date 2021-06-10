 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $118,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $118,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $118,000

Check out this move in ready jewel. New Roof in 2020. 2 beds, 1 full bath, original hardwoods. Gorgeous yard to play and relax with full chain link fence and manicured landscaping. Clean and well maintained with updated cabinets, lighting, and bath with whirlpool tub. Cozy cream puff, loved and it shows View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News