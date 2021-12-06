2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $115,000

New paint, windows, vinyl siding, carpet, updated bathroom and roof! This cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath with inside utility room and bonus room is a must see. Bonus room can be used as a 3rd bedroom, extra living room or office. This cozy home has granite kitchen countertops, beautiful hardwood floors and a large fenced in backyard. Great location with easy access to highways, shopping and restaurants. Home is being sold "AS-IS" with no repairs.