 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $100,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $100,000

SUPER LOCATION! Just a short distance to the University of Tulsa, Cherry Street, and The Mother Road Market. This charming bungalow features hardwood floors and an updated bathroom plus large closets and an indoor utility area. Enjoy the convenience of the detached garage and off street parking. Situated on a spacious lot within a central location and easy access to many dining, entertainment, and retail shopping options. Excellent investment opportunity!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert