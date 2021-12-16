 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $100,000

Income producing investment opportunity! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with attached 1 car garage. Updated with newer HVAC, 4 yr roof, large lot. Must be sold with 4631 S Waco MLS 2142127. Sold AS IS

