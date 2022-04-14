 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,250

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,250

2 bedrooms 1 bath. New paint throughout. Kitchen has new LVT flooring, new butcherblock counter & new sink. 2nd counter top is laminate. New LVT flooring & vanity in bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout, including bedrooms. Larger bedroom has double closets. Separate laundry room. Full chain link fence. 1-car garage with new door. Fridge/Washer/Dryer provided-NOT warranted nor maintained. Tenants must carry renters insurance w/landlord named as additional insured. Pets negotiable.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert