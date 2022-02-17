 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,200

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,200

2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,200

Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath, fireplace, 2 car garage cul de sac. Granite countertops, hardwood floors. Living with vaulted ceilings, fireplace. Deposit equal to rent. Application with small fee required. For a personal viewing text/call/email

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert