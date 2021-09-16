2 Bedroom Home in Sperry - $84,000

Great Investment Opportunity! Fresh paint throughout. Large Utility room w/a new garden tub. Two bedroom, 1.5 baths, detached two car garage. Selling AS-IS.
“Not one of these celebrities (supporting Julius Jones) ... tried to reach out to me or my family,” Rachel Howell said. "Little do they realize, they are advocating for someone who shot a father in front of his sister and children."
The chain, which specializes in unique, untraditional variations of the standard taco, currently has locations throughout Texas as well as in such cities as Chicago, Atlanta and Nashville.
Two men were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Mayes County on Saturday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.
The longer the Cowboys, Sooners stay together in expanded Big 12, the more awkward, bitter it's going to get
Josh Whitekiller, 33, had to isolate but was intent on watching from his truck as his girls walked in the Rooster Days parade. "His wife found him with his head on the steering wheel," according to his uncle, a fellow firefighter paramedic.
Voting continues until 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The new federal vaccine requirement announced by President Joe Biden has created mixed reactions among some area business stakeholders.
On his first pass of the night, Shaker Reisig was intercepted. After that, he settled into a productive and occasionally dazzling groove.
Season one of "Columbo" debuted 50 years ago — Sept. 15, 1971. On the lawn of a Tulsa home is a wooden tribute to a character made famous by Peter Falk.
Mathew Hamrick and Phyllis Shepherd had been scrutinized over their connections to Epic Charter Schools and left without notifying the state agency of their plans.
