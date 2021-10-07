2 Bedroom Home in Sperry - $79,500

Great Investment Opportunity! Fresh paint throughout. Large Utility room w/a new garden tub. Two bedroom, 1.5 baths, detached two car garage. Selling AS-IS.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Great Investment Opportunity! Fresh paint throughout. Large Utility room w/a new garden tub. Two bedroom, 1.5 baths, detached two car garage. Selling AS-IS.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A man alleged to be a drug kingpin from California has been arrested and is charged with multiple methamphetamine conspiracy crimes across Oklahoma and Missouri, Clint Johnson, acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma, announced in a news release.
These are people who assisted the United States with things like language interpretation and finding supplies, said retired U.S. Army Col. Mike FitzGerald, who's helping prepare for their arrival in Stillwater.
It’s hard to imagine a million-dollar home — one offering all the comforts you can dream up, all of the elegant, sophisticated finishings you’d expect at that price point and a priceless view of the downtown Tulsa skyline — being upstaged by the land on which it sits.
Tulsa's Gathering Place LLC had sued the small business, claiming it had 'wrongfully' used the park's name to promote its venture.
Talking to lawmakers Monday without naming the men, Paul Campbell called Epic's for-profit managers "prolific liars” and “bad actors” for taking a 10% cut of every school dollar based on false pretenses. #oklaed
With the end of a federal moratorium, more tenants than ever are asking for help with overdue bills. Tulsa's Emergency Rental Assistance Program got 1,500 more applicants than in July.
Prosecutors said a "ring leader" was pulling Rontaysha Cox's strings; he got 25 years after they advertised a 16-year-old runaway for prostitution online. A plea deal would put Cox in prison for 15 years.
“If allowed to stand, the Oklahoma court’s decision will leave thousands of individuals with state convictions that the State had no authority to impose,” the petition states.
A pair of Black Gold Group projects in the area total close to $10 million.
Shakiba Capital purchases Echo Trail Apartments, 6326 S. 107th E. Ave.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.