 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Sperry - $79,500

2 Bedroom Home in Sperry - $79,500

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Sperry - $79,500

Great Investment Opportunity! Fresh paint throughout. Large Utility room w/a new garden tub. Two bedroom, 1.5 baths, detached two car garage. Selling AS-IS.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News