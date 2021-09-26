2 Bedroom Home in Sperry - $175,000

Well maintained 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch style home with too many extras to list.garage could be converted to a master suite since it has a 1/2 bath. Sitting on over 1/2 acre with electric, water,landscaping, raised beds, pationw pergola. This home is set up for senior living with 36 in wide doors, lever handles, pull out cabinetry, low entry showers. All appliances stay. (Lawn mowers, work tables and free standing shelves in garage do not stay)