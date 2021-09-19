 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Sperry - $129,900

ALL NEW: Roof, windows, HVAC, appliances, flooring, paint, fixtures, lighting, siding, disposal, sinks, hot water tank. You name it, it's NEW! Total rehab and gorgeous!! Stainless appliances, open space with large living area. BRAND NEW 30 year heritage shingle roof. Great location, close to Skiatook, Owasso, & Tulsa. Homey front porch, close to school. Come see the hard work and beautiful updates. USDA 100% Financing eligible.

