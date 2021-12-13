2 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $270,000

Log Cabin, Pine Logs owner has started to refinished and stained, Still needs work. Seller selling as is. Most everything in working order. 1 acre in Crystal Bay Marina Area, just a cart ride away to put your boat in, paddle boards, canoes, kayaks or rent you a boat slip at marina. Come and spend your evenings on 14'x33' screened porch, watching deer arrive at sunset. Beautiful treed lot. Come and make this your log cabin lake home. Call now, will not last in this market. Motivated Seller, bring offers.