2 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $25,000

Great level and treed lot right off Hwy 20. Not far from Hwy 75. A little over an acre lot with a house that needs a lot of work. Great for a project if you want to work on it or remove and use the land for whatever you want to use it for. Also detached out building is not usable. All structures on property are exempt from inspections. Property selling as-is.

