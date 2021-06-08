 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $210,000

Witness magnificent OK sunsets from the back patio of this custom-built home in Copper Hill. Better than new 2/2/2 + flex w/open concept LR/Kitchen/Dining. Kitchen w/bar & SS appliances. Wood-look tile in living areas. Flex can be converted to 3rd bedroom. Master suit includes full tile shower w/ dual heads, walk-in closet & safe room/ storm shelter. Corner, greenbelt lot w/ access to Prairie Trail provides easy access to splash park & sports. Quiet community just a short drive to Skiatook Lake. View More

