2 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $147,000

**New Construction** 2 bedroom 1 bath perfect starter home. This house features 9 foot ceilings throughout with walk-in closets and large living room open to kitchen. Large formal dining room could be used as home office. Minutes away from Skiatook city park and Skiatook Lake. This house won’t last long in this fast growing community.

