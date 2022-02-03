 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $96,000

2 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $96,000

2 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $96,000

CHARMING move in ready two bedroom, one bath bungalow on a fenced corner lot w/ inside laundry. Convenient location, close to highways, Creek Turnpike, & schools. Enjoy the great sized lot with beautiful mature trees.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert