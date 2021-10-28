 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $69,900

2 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $69,900

2 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $69,900

This one is a keeper! Kitchen has recently replaced wood-look vinyl flooring. Living room and bedrooms have wood floors. Freshly painted interior. Seller has replaced 6 windows that are energy efficient, 3 recently replaced ceiling fans, move in condition. Seller has installed pex plumbing from city main to the house, had foundation lifted with 24+ piers with a 5 year transferable warranty. 4 car parking drive with 1 car attached garage. Central heat &air, fenced backyard, easy access to toll road, beautiful mature trees. Short commute to Tulsa.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
'Make them fire you all' and 'sue the snot out of them': Speakers urge labor union workers to hold firm on refusing COVID-19 vaccines
Local Business News

'Make them fire you all' and 'sue the snot out of them': Speakers urge labor union workers to hold firm on refusing COVID-19 vaccines

  • Updated

About 100 people gathered to hear guidance regarding the ramifications of an executive order requiring federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. "What we are facing right now is a spiritual battle. We are in a worldwide battle between good and evil," said State Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News