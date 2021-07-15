 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $59,900

2 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $59,900

2 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $59,900

No HOA, double corner lot, home is ready for your personal upgrades. 2 Bedroom bungalow with rebuilt subfloors. Kitchen has been updated with wood cabinets, new dishwasher and stove and new laminate flooring. Oversized living room has new plank flooring. Bedrooms and bath have new subfloor and just needs carpet or laminate to freshen up. Selling CASH - AS IS.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News