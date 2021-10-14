 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $59,000

Buyers Loss is your Gain! This adorable bungalow in Sapulpa on a cornet lot is back on market due to no fault of house! Would make great investment property. 1 main bedroom plus smaller 2nd bedroom or office. Remodeled bathroom w/laminate floors & large linen closet. Spacious living room w/laminate floors. Good storage in kitchen + breakfast nook. Dogrun in backyard. Parking pad + storage shed. Don’t miss this one!

