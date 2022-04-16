2 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $198,000

New contemporary construction with lots of light and windows. Open floor concept with vaulted ceilings and kitchen that opens to family room and dining. Master downstairs and guest upstairs. Upstairs has office that could be converted into a 3rd bedroom. Garage is insulated and has window looking out onto the back yard - could be used as an additional room or game room. 2 separate HVAC units. Nice size back hard and located in town, walking distance to Reasors.