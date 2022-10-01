This 2 bedroom 2 bath is perfect for the first time home buyer or someone downsizing. This is a must see beautiful home with all the extras. Vinyl flooring throughout with granite and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Roof has high impact shingles that will save on insurance.
2 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $189,000
