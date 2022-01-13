2 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $100,000

Bring all your skills and all your tools because this one needs a lot of work but has potential with a capital "P". 2 bedrooms now, but a little creativity will get you 3. Original hardwoods waiting to be refurbished. 1.5 Baths right now with room to convert the half to a full. This one is as is so cash or a rehab loan will be the only way to make it work, but look at that price! Call now to set up a private showing.