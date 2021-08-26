 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $99,900

2 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $99,900

2 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $99,900

The one you have been waiting for! This adorable bungalow has been taken down to the studs with all new electric, plumbing, sheetrock, paint, light fixtures, AC mini split units, wood laminate floors, and a new roof! What a great buy! Move in ready!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Anti-maskers and anti-vaxers gather at Veterans Park
Politics

Anti-maskers and anti-vaxers gather at Veterans Park

  • Updated

A general theme of a rally Friday evening connected COVID-19 (described as a bioweapon developed by the Chinese, possibly with the assistance of Dr. Anthony Fauci), fear-enforced totalitarianism, election fraud, the military-industrial complex, and medical professionals who are either lying or don't know what they're talking about.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News