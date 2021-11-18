 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $99,000

2 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $99,000

2 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $99,000

The one you have been waiting for! This adorable bungalow has been taken down to the studs with all new electric, plumbing, sheetrock, paint, light fixtures, AC mini split units, wood laminate floors, and a new roof! What a great buy! Move in ready!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News