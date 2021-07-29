 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $95,000

Back on market due to buyer financing.Cute and clean 2/2 and move in ready. Fresh interior paint and original hardwood flooring makes this a charming abode. Spacious kitchen features an abundance of cabinets and a dining area. Extra large inside laundry room with central heat/air add to the comfort. Nice fenced back yard includes a large shed for storage plus off street parking. Dont miss out on this one!

