2 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $85,000

This adorable cottage is nestled in a popular Sand Springs neighborhood and is being sold "AS IS". Included is a 2 car detached garage with one, new EOHD opener, interior laundry room, includes gently used washer, dryer and refrigerator (not warranted). Lots of potential for a great price in a very convenient area, with wonderful shopping nearby and only takes 15 minutes to get to downtown Tulsa. Great closet space and lots of kitchen cabinet space.