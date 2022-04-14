 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $800

Townhome in Prattville. 2 bedrooms up with pullman bath. Both with walk-in closets. Laundry closet with hookups upstairs. Living room combo with dining area. Sliding door to back patio area with fully privacy-fenced yard. Pratt Elementary School. Near Reasor's Foods in Prattville. No pets.

