2 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $75,000

Perfectly adorable home with beautifully restored hardwoods, new carpet, fresh paint and updated fixtures. This house is great for someone wanting a manageable home and yard or a great investment opportunity for a turnkey rental property! In addition to cosmetic updates the seller did updates on electrical, plumbing, the HVAC and tuned up the condenser. Seller had recent termite report done, this house is free and clear! Docs avail. on request. Appliances stay in home, even washer and dryer! Selling AS IS