2 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $70,000

Cozy 2/1 on a quiet street. Home has new marble-look tile flooring throughout (2020), a new roof (2020), fixed generator, and a walk-in tub. BONUS! Addition on the rear of the home has electric/HVAC ran, and is not included in the SQFT. Ready for your TLC, home being sold as-is.

