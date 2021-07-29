 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $59,900

2 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $59,900

2 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $59,900

Bungalow in the Heart of Sand Springs! This great little home is such a great opportunity for downsizing or someone tired of renting. This home boasts vinyl windows, updated HVAC, water heater, and just a cozy feeling of home! This is a corner lot with sidewalk and private driveway. Make sure to plan a time to view ASAP! Don't forget to checkout "The Catio" as well!

