Great investment property!!! Low taxes. Updated in 2020 & 2021: All new windows, New AC unit with cooling unit outside, gas wall furnace. New kitchen cabinets, countertops, sink, oven. New carpet throughout. New support beams on back of home. All appliances included. Was rented for $500. SOLD AS IS
2 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $59,500
