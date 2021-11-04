 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $52,500

Great investment property near downtown Sand Springs. New carpet, bathroom vanity and plank floor in utility room. Two beds/one bath with large fenced back yard. Recently rented for $600/month. Property is being sold in "as-is" condition with no repairs to be made by Seller.

