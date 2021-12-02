2 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $52,000

Bring your fixer upper skills and remodel this two bedroom, 1 bath home, sits on lot that is just short of 1/2 acre, backs to Sand Springs Park, chain link fenced front yard, features original wood floors, new pex plumbing throughout the house, storage building and also has a 12' x 30' concrete slab ready for you to build another building or garage, easy access to Hwy. 412, less than 1/2 mile from shopping district.