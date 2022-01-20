 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $42,500

Remodelers/Investors. Two bedrooms, one bath, living, kitchen & utility. 1/3 acre lot. Chain link fenced yard. Home had remodel started but not completed. Metal roof. Enclosed front porch. Located in flood zone AE. Cash sale only.

