 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $1,050

2 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $1,050

Remodeling in process! Two bedrooms & 1 full bath. Living & Dining Combo. Inside washer/dryer hookups. Wood flooring & laminate. Chain link fenced, large backyard. 1-car, detached garage. Circular drive. No pets. Ready May 1st. Tenant must maintain renters insurance with owner named as additional insured.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert